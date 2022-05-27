James Horan says Mayo can bounce back from Galway setback as Michael Plunkett ruled out through injury

Horan's team are looking to navigate their way to the business end of the season

Mayo will have to plan without Michael Plunkett for next week's All-Ireland SFC qualifier against Monaghan.

The westerners have had a lengthy injury list in recent weeks, with Rob Hennelly and Paddy Durcan missing the Connacht quarter-final defeat to Galway, and Oisin Mullin also limping off during the game.

But Ballintubber man Plunkett is the only player to be ruled out of the meeting with the Farney County, which will be live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday, June 4.

"We picked up a few bangs and knocks which is far from the ideal, but thankfully players are now returning to full training. The team is in good spirits and looking forward to the challenge ahead. Everyone is working hard in preparation for our next game," James Horan told www.mayogaa.com.

Plunkett will not feature against Monaghan

Suffering a home defeat to their Connacht rivals in their opening championship assignment was not part of the script for Mayo, particularly after their heavy loss to Kerry in the Division 1 final.

But Horan says they can bounce back from those defeats.

"League games are different in that you are developing and giving new players a try so I wouldn't read too much into it. The loss to Galway was a setback but we have dusted ourselves down, morale and belief are strong in the camp and training is going well," he said.

"As a group, we are always looking at ways to improve and everyone is looking forward now to a battle with Monaghan. This is a great game for us, and we are doing everything in our power to be ready for June 4th.

"Monaghan is a good team and is formidable opposition."

Galway held off a late Mayo fightback to win 1-14 to 0-16 in MacHale Park

They will enter the qualifier after five weeks with no competitive action, but Horan is confident the lay-off will not impact his side.

"We have played several in-house games and the lads are all sharp and ready to go. We have had the opportunity to work on many things over the period," he stated.

"The belief is there, we know our strengths and we are always challenging and pushing each other for more. The lads are all looking forward now to putting in the best performance we can on Saturday week."

Watch Mayo vs Monaghan live on Sky Sports Arena from 3:30pm on Saturday, June 4.