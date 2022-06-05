Monaghan manager Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney rages at refereeing decision after defeat to Mayo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player "I thought the refereeing decisions at the end were terrible in two or three scenarios," McEnaney said at full-time "I thought the refereeing decisions at the end were terrible in two or three scenarios," McEnaney said at full-time

Mayo's narrow qualifier win over Monaghan was dominated by big refereeing decisions.

And the Farney County were left incensed at full-time, when they were denied two penalties as they trailed by three points late in the contest.

The first was a possible foot-block by Stephen Coen on Sean Jones, followed by an incident when Conor Leonard ended up on the ground after Lee Keegan had both hands around the Monaghan forward.

Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney was unhappy with the calls, telling Sky Sports that he felt his side were 'robbed'.

"I thought it was a stonewall penalty at the end. And I'll be honest with you, I think we were robbed at the end. I thought the refereeing decisions at the end were terrible in two or three scenarios. It's very disappointing from our point of view. It's very hard to manage a team when you're coming up against things you can do nothing about. They're out of our control," he said.

"We'd be very disappointed. I'm not going to dress it [up]. I never complained about a referee in my life managing, I'm managing 20 years now. I thought some of the decisions were off the charts. And we're very, very disappointed.

"But listen, we'll hold our dignity, our players are a seriously experienced group of players. The Monaghan players have been phenomenal.

"They have given Monaghan people for the last 20 years unbelievable times. I told them that in the dressing room.

"Times will continue. Monaghan is in Division 1 for 2023. We're the longest team in Division 1 [apart from] Kerry, nobody else is longer. We're very proud of this group of players. We're very passionate people in Monaghan. But we're very, very proud of our group of players."

And Banty refused to be drawn on his own future, or that of the senior players in the panel.

"There'll be no big decisions made tonight," he stated.

"That group of players, I'm listening to people saying for five and six years that these players are finished. By tooth and nail, they've hung on in Division 1, and we came down here and we gave it everything we have. That's one thing about the Monaghan group of players, they will give it everything. I'm very proud of them, the Monaghan people are very proud of them. They're a great group of players.

"There's fellas in that dressing room that made their debuts with me in 2007, and they're still playing. And they will be still playing. They're not raising the white flag anytime soon, them men."

Should Monaghan have been awarded a penalty?

At full-time, James Horan said Mayo were deserving winners, but admitted some of the big calls went their way: "We got a couple of breaks, there could have been a few decisions that could have gone against us."

In the Sky Sports studio, Martin Clarke said there were similarities between Sean Jones' penalty claim in the second-half, and the penalty awarded to Mayo early in the contest.

"For me, there's not a lot of difference between the one that was given to Mayo in the first-half," said the former Down star.

"He has leaned to it with his foot. Jones has got his foot away. Yes, there's more distance to it to the one that was given, but I understand why Monaghan are so upset."

The pundits also noted Leonard had a case for his penalty shout.

"I think the second one, in the context of the game, that could have been given. It's one of those ones where it's border-line," opined Jim McGuinness.

"I think if it had been a cuter Monaghan player, if that had been [Conor] McManus, he definitely would have made sure it was a penalty...Leaning in and making it look that it was definitely a penalty," added Peter Canavan.