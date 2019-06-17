Peter Canavan: Galway must hope for favourable draw

Peter Canavan feels Galway failed to deliver on Sunday

Sky Sports' GAA analyst Peter Canavan reviews Roscommon's victory over Galway in the Connacht football final...

What must be concerning for Kevin Walsh is that this is becoming a trend in this Galway team, whereby for periods in a game they produce scintillating football, and then for periods they go missing.

It's not the first time it happened. In the last league game against Tyrone, they led the Red Hands by seven points at half-time. In the second half, Tyrone out-scored them 3-8 to 0-3. Something similar happened on Sunday, when they were five down at half-time, and Roscommon outscored them after the break, 1-8 to 0-2.

There are questions if they have the heart and the stomach to come back from this defeat. It's a hard one to take. Do their own supporters believe in them? Yesterday in Galway, it sounded as if it was a home game for Roscommon in the way they backed their team. That was evident from the Galway support.

Granted, any team would struggle minus an inspirational target man up front like Damien Comer. Of course he was going to be missed; Galway are reliant on him. Not only is he a leader and score-taker, he also brings other players into the game. It was evident that their focal point was missing.

The Tribesmen are under pressure to bounce back in the qualifiers

But they have another chance, and how they respond will define their season. Depending on the draw, they could still end up in the Super 8s.

It's always difficult to bounce back from defeat. I think they need a favourable draw to reach the Super 8s. Tyrone, Mayo or Monaghan would be an extremely difficult draw for the Tribesmen.

It's down to the luck of the draw. They could as easily be paired with a side they are expected to beat.

Nonetheless, big question marks remain over this Galway team.

The two sides are on different trajectories at present

Rossies rise

The word hunger is often used when it comes to sport. If anyone wanted to see a perfect example of a team displaying grit, determination and real drive, they need not look further than Roscommon's display against Galway.

The Rossies picked up right from where they left off against Mayo. Once again, things didn't look great for them at half-time; five points down. They came out all guns blazing and Anthony Cunningham deserves a lot of credit for that.

Very few people would have predicted Roscommon would win against Connacht. But they were worthy winners; they were convincing in the three games.

The manager must take plaudits for way he has them playing, the passion, and the tenacity with which they go about their business. It has to be admired.

Anthony Cunningham has delivered in spades this year

Focus will soon turn to the Super 8s. Can they give a better account of themselves than in 2018? That's the big question. They're going to be in the same group as Dublin, assuming the Dubs beat Leinster. That game is not going to be in the Hyde, it will be in Croke Park.

So their first game at home will be massive. If they play with that belief and passion, they're going to be a match for anyone.

Are they happy with what they have? If they are, they're going nowhere. But if they can recapture that sort of heart and passion, there's no reason why they can't do well in the Super 8s.

