Tomás Ó Sé worried about Kerry's defensive issues

The Kingdom face Cork on Saturday night in the Munster final

Former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé fears that the there are still questions marks surrounding the Kingdom this summer.

There is a perception around the country that there is something brewing in the south-west after five consecutive All-Ireland titles at minor level, but as of yet they have not been built upon in the U21/U20 grade.

"I'd still have question marks over Kerry long-term to be honest with you. People get excited that we've the talent coming through," opined Ó Sé.

"Talent coming through for me is your U21 team winning. The first two teams that have gone through U21s, they lost and they lost the U20. I'd be cranky enough as a Kerry man, I think it's vital to win those competitions.

"Had [David] Clifford and [Seán] O'Shea been playing last year, Kerry would have won one. I'd have no doubt they would have won it and that would mean so much to this team right now more so than the minors.

Some of the Kingdom's top young stars have bypassed the U20 grade and gone straight into senior

"They were winning no minors when we were winning [senior] All-Irelands but they were winning U21s - 1995, 1996, 1998, 2008."

The five-time All-Star is also of the opinion that there are still doubts surrounding the Kingdom's defence.

"I think the fact that we were putting Peter Crowley back in the full-back line and the fact that he was still our best man-marker inside and he's naturally a half-back, he's not a natural corner-back, just tells you that Kerry are in trouble inside in the full-back line," he explained.

"I'd be worried from 1-9 for Kerry. I think that's a big issue for them." Ó Sé feels Kerry could be vulnerable at the back

"They haven't tidied that up. I think their way of dealing with that is to put unreal pressure out the field and try to slow the amount of ball that goes in, which I think is risky because down the line you're going to get caught.

"If you look at the Dubs, [Jonny] Cooper is a good man-marker, [Michael] Fitzsimons is a good man-marker, Philly [McMahon] in his time has been a good man-marker. They're still protected by Cian O'Sullivan even though they're better man markers than Kerry, they're still protected by O'Sullivan. Kerry don't have a natural sweeper.

"In fairness, Jack Sherwood did it the last day, he went off injured at half-time. He was actually doing a grand job.

Saturday evening sees them return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they chase yet another provincial title. In their way stand an old, yet unpredictable foe.

"I don't know what Cork are going to throw out," continued Ó Sé. "The people of Cork, I'd say they've lost all form of support down there in terms of people going watching them play. It's going on a few years now where they're not performing and last year was diabolical really for them."

Kerry ran riot in last year's showdown

However, there are signs that they are back moving in the right direction, following their comprehensive win over Limerick.

"Towards the end (of the league), something happened there, there was a decision made in that group, 'the way we're playing is not working'," said the former Nemo Rangers star.

"Suddenly you're hearing whispers of them winning challenge games against the Dubs, a weakened Dublin team now, but they're still winning, and winning to a group like that who have been battered has to grow some confidence. They will have got confidence against Limerick but can you trust them to fire up on Saturday night? I wouldn't be trusting them.

"I've always said they have the potential to be better [than] what they're throwing out. I'd be hopeful, I think it'll be closer than last year.

"I think that inevitability of people thinking 'same old Cork', that's there as well. The worry I'd have for Cork is if Kerry tag on scores early, they could crumble."

