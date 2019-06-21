All-Ireland Qualifier Round 3 draw: What you need to know

The draw will be made at 8:30am on Monday

The Round 3 qualifier draw of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship will take place next Monday morning.

It will involve the eight winners of this weekend's round 2 games, and these games will take place on the weekend of June 29-30.

Two of these matches will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 29.

In Monday's draw, the first team out of the bowl will have home advantage, unless a Division 3 or 4 team from the 2019 Allianz League is drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team, in which case the lower ranked side will play at home.

The draw is subject to avoidance of repeat pairings. Possible repeat pairings include Antrim v Tyrone, Longford v Kildare, Derry v Tyrone, Westmeath v Laois and Down v Armagh.

The fixture details (dates/times/venues) will be confirmed on Monday afternoon, with an announcement of which games will be televised by Sky Sports to follow.

Teams Involved: