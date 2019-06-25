Peter Canavan column: Meath are being unfairly criticised

Peter Canavan feels Meath can still turn their season around

Sky Sports analyst Peter Canavan reviews the weekend's Gaelic football action.

I think Meath are being unfairly criticised, following their Leinster final defeat.

The fact of the matter is they were creating chances, they just were not able to convert them.

Had they scored half the chances they missed, it would have been a different game.

To be getting into those positions the Royals were doing a lot of things right. Despite missing a fair bit, there was only four points in it at half-time. They had missed an easy free before the break.

They are being unfairly criticised for the scoreline. It probably flatters Dublin in this case. Normally it doesn't. Andy McEntee was naturally disappointed at full-time, but some of the misses, no doubt he was tearing his hair out as they were chances boys would normally put away. That's football. That's playing in an environment that a lot of those lads aren't accustomed to.

Andy McEntee cut a frustrated figure

It's not rocket science for Andy McEntee to figure out where they need to improve. They will certainly be working on shooting ahead of the Round 4 qualifier.

He will have no problem taking a lot of positives out of the game. The amount of turnovers, the way they went at Dublin, the chances they created - they had more scoring chances in the first half than the Dubs did.

The other point you must remember too about teams playing against Dublin, their conversion rate is always lowered. That's not just because teams are missing, it's because the Dublin defence are applying real pressure. I got to see that up close in Omagh last year. The intensity and the physicality of their defence as a unit, there's always pressure applied.

They have a chance to get back on track in two weeks.

I would not rule them out. There's every possibility for them to bounce back, especially the way the draw went.

If they avoid the top teams, they will not fear playing Clare, Westmeath, Laois or Offaly. They have still got every opportunity of reaching the Super 8s and turning their season around.

The Royals still have a real chance of reaching the Super 8s

Signs of life in Cork

Saturday was a performance we have been waiting on Cork to produce for a number of years. It was a really good showing. They got off to a poor start. But they did not throw in the towel. They battled harder.

However, the Rebels did not get some of the 50-50 decisions from the referee - a number of key calls went Kerry's way.

They came so close, with the game coming into the 70th minute they were a point down. Had they won the kick-out, they could have pushed forward for an equaliser.

Kerry were put to the pin of their collar. Peter Keane will be delighted that they got a tough game, and that they came through it.

The Kingdom have things to work on from a defensive point of view, as the absence of Peter Crowley was felt for the first time. But still up front, with limited possession their forwards were able to create something out of nothing.

Malachy O'Rourke steps down

I played with Malachy and played under him. All the comments that have been written about him have all been positive. He has made a massive difference with this Monaghan team.

He does not do media for the sake of it it's not about him. He's not in the limelight. He's very much a players' man.

Anywhere he's gone, he's had success. He's probably made the right decision. He has taken Monaghan as far as he can, and it's probably the right time to step away. Perhaps a fresh voice is needed. Malachy and his management team can leave with their heads held high.

