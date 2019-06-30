Kildare manager Cian O'Neill coy on his future following Tyrone defeat

O'Neill saw his side bow out to Tyrone on Saturday

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill was reluctant to engage in any talk over his future in the role, following his side's ten-point defeat to Tyrone.

The loss concludes his fourth season at the helm in the Leinster county.

"My thoughts now are with the players," he told Sky Sports, when questioned over his future. "Even when we went down to 14 men, and the game was creeping away from us, they never stopped playing.

"That's where I want to spend my time and thoughts, with the players, the management, the backroom team. We'll see where we go from there."

The Moorefield man congratulates Mickey Harte at full-time

The Lilywhites gave a spirited performance in defeat, as the Red Hands ultimately proved too strong.

"We didn't help ourselves," continued O'Neill. "We gave them an early lead. You always felt we were chasing the game.

"It's a funny one. We've got beaten twice in this year's championship, and they both happened to be last year's All-Ireland finalists. In one sense, you could say there's not much to be ashamed of there.

"But that being said, the matches that we did win, with the exception of Antrim last week where we played really well, we didn't play as well as we would have liked to.

"The argument is, the lottery of the qualifier campaign, if we got another team that wasn't a top two or three [county], would you coming through to the next round? Maybe, maybe not. We were beaten by a better team today, and congrats to Mickey [Harte] and his team."

