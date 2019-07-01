Mayo vs Galway and Tyrone vs Cavan live on Sky Sports

The Connacht rivals will face off with a spot in the Super 8s on the line

Saturday sees a doubleheader of football qualifiers on Sky Sports, with Cavan taking on Tyrone, and Galway facing Mayo.

Both games will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage getting underway at 4pm.

The Red Hands and the Breffni County will meet in Clones, as they meet in the qualifiers for the second year in a row.

Tyrone overcame Kildare in the third round

Focus will then turn to the LIT Gaelic Grounds, where Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo play at 7pm. The GAA confirmed that the two counties were offered a toss for home advantage, but this wasn't agreed. As there is no other venue in the province able to meet the likely ticket demand, the game has been moved to the Limerick 43,000 capacity stadium.

The western neighbours' latest clash is perhaps the biggest game of the championship to date, as James Horan's charges look for their first win over the Tribesmen since 2015.

Meanwhile, the GAA have also announced the rest of the weekend's fixtures. Clare will take on Meath in Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon, as a curtain-raiser for the meeting of Laois and Dublin in hurling.

Cork are up against the O'Moore County's footballers in Thurles on Saturday evening at 5pm and the Rebels' hurlers face Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday.