Peter Canavan: Tyrone on the right track after composed and measured win

Tyrone have picked themselves up since their loss to Donegal

Sky Sports analyst Peter Canavan runs the rule over his native Tyrone after an impressive win over Kildare.

I was surprised with how convincing Tyrone were on Saturday. I expected this game to be closer going down the home straight.

But there was never a feeling at any stage of the match that the outcome was in doubt. Kildare came at them a few times, but the Red Hands had the firepower to keep them at bay.

It was a very composed and measured performance from Tyrone, and slowly but surely, there appears to be a spring coming back into their step.

The Super 8s is now in sight, if they can get over Cavan.

3:25 Mickey Harte feels his side are working well on getting a balance of being solid at the back whilst still being a threat up front Mickey Harte feels his side are working well on getting a balance of being solid at the back whilst still being a threat up front

Reverting to type

I was hoping that we would have seen them persisting with their kicking game plan. I would have preferred to see Mattie Donnelly being used more as a target-man, both him and Cathal McShane left inside in the full-forward line.

Against Kildare, it was 14 men behind the ball. But you can't argue with the game plan when they won so convincingly.

When it comes to playing the bigger teams in Croke Park, they may need two men in there. But that's an option that Tyrone still have in their arsenal.

But at this stage, it's all about winning and getting through, and they did that in style.

2:11 Highlights of Tyrone's win over Kildare Highlights of Tyrone's win over Kildare

I would warn Tyrone fans, there is a feeling already in the county that they're in the Super 8s. People are planning the Super 8s - 'we'll play Roscommon first, we'll then be against Cork or Laois in Croke Park before Dublin come to Omagh!'

That's dangerous talk, and if that attitude seeps down from the players into the camp, then Tyrone could be in trouble.

Cavan aren't looking beyond Tyrone. On top of that, the Breffni County did draw with this Tyrone team in 2016, and came very close to an upset when the sides met in the qualifiers last year.

Cavan have improved since then under the guidance of Mickey Graham, and Tyrone shouldn't take them for granted. They're not playing the same Cavan team as 12 months ago.

The Breffni men will be eager to put the Ulster final defeat to Donegal behind them.

When a team must pick themselves off the canvas, it often comes down to the leaders in a side. If the main leaders in the group don't show the attitude and appetite for battle again, the team will be in a difficult position. It's about how quickly they're able to get back on the horse and apply themselves.

There appears to be a good vibe in Cavan this season. The support they had for the Ulster final was outstanding. The players have responded, so I'd like to think they will be up for the battle.

Mickey Graham will be gunning to cause an upset

Meath are in a similar position, ahead of their meeting with Clare. They've endured a positive campaign to date, despite a disappointing provincial final defeat.

I think Andy McEntee's side have received a lot of unfair criticism. They put in a battling performance against Dublin. They fought courageously.

Their score-taking was abysmal, but that was only one aspect of their performance. They created 22 chances against Dublin but only took four of them. I wouldn't think McEntee will have much difficulty in motivating his side for a big performance.

They have a real chance of making the Super 8s and that's progress for this Meath team.

