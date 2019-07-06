Tyrone vs Cavan and Mayo vs Galway as Super 8s spots up for grabs

Galway and Mayo renew their rivalry on Saturday

Tyrone face Cavan and Mayo meet Galway in round four of the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday evening, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

As the Super 8s come into view, the four sides are scrapping to keep their respective summer campaigns alive.

Talking points

Mayo's injury woes

James Horan's charges have been cursed with bad luck in this department. Diarmuid O'Connor, Lee Keegan, Jason Doherty and Matthew Ruane have joined some more long-term absentees in recent weeks, and the squad depth will certainly be tested in the Gaelic Grounds.

The fact that Mayo are still being given a real chance despite the losses is a testament to the strength of this panel, but there's no doubting that injuries will take their toll. Can they stay alive in the championship and build towards the Super 8s?

2016 Football of the Year Lee Keegan is out with an ankle injury

Can Galway keep their noisy neighbours quiet?

Mayo have failed to beat Galway in each of their last seven meetings, across the Connacht Championship, National League and FBD League.

It's clear that Kevin Walsh's side have an edge on their neighbours right now, and they will be eager to continue their recent dominance.

While the men in maroon triumphed the last three years when the sides met in the championship, none of those ties were knockouts. On Saturday night, they are presented with the opportunity to eliminate their greatest rivals for the summer. Can they deliver?

Have Tyrone got their mojo back?

The Red Hands looked back to their best as they blitzed Kildare last weekend. Tyrone patiently picked their opponents apart, and eased clear in the second half.

The Donegal defeat made Mickey Harte reassess their kicking style, and they have gone back to what they do best. While that might not be enough to mix it with Dublin in the Super 8s and beyond, they will be confident they can overcome their Ulster neighbours in Clones.

Saturday evening in St Tiernach's Park is all about getting the win. Harte can reassess after that.

Can Cavan kick on from their promising provincial campaign?

Mickey Graham's charges stunned Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-fianl and backed it up with a hard-fought replay win over Armagh. There's no doubt that 2019 has been a year of progress, but they'll be reluctant to exit the championship with a whimper.

Tyrone have had Cavan's number in recent seasons, but their Breffni men's renewed fight under their new manager has raised spirits around the county. Can they exceed expectations and cause one of the shocks of the summer in the process?

Key men

Shane Walsh (Galway): Much has been made of the absence of Damien Comer, and what they're missing in attack as a result. However, excusing Galway's inefficiency in attack due to Comer's injury is perhaps papering over the cracks. The likes of Shane Walsh and Ian Burke are capable of more. Galway showed last summer that they have some of the most dangerous forwards about, and will need their top marksman to find form in Limerick.

Galway need to get more from their top stars

Darren Coen (Mayo): Coen is on fire right now. His four points against Armagh proved crucial as Mayo got over the line last weekend, and he will need to bring similar performance levels to the fray on Saturday. In their three consecutive championship defeat to Galway in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Mayo only scored 0-12, 1-11 and 0-12. They will need to be efficient with their shooting, and Coen can lead the way in that regard.

Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan): McKiernan put in one of the individual performances of the entire summer last year when Cavan bowed out to Tyrone. The Breffni star dominated the skies, and was the engine in the heart of the Cavan team. Mickey Graham needs his leaders to stand up as they look to bounce back from the Ulster final defeat, and McKiernan can lead the charge.

Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone): Two-time All-Star Donnelly has found himself in various roles this year, as the Red Hands revert to type after flirting with a more direct game plan. Whichever approach Mickey Harte takes in the coming weeks, Donnelly has a major part to play.

Donnelly can have a major impact on Saturday

What are the experts saying?

Peter Canavan feels his native Tyrone are moving in the right direction: "Slowly but surely, there appears to be a spring coming back into their step."

"With the rumour that Damien Comer could figure, it would have to sway the tie in Galway's favour, especially with Lee Keegan not available."But I wouldn't be surprised if this one ends in a draw - it's that tight. It could be settled in extra-time." Canavan is expecting a tight game in Limerick

How can I watch it?

Both games will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports, with coverage getting underway at 4pm on Sky Sports Arena.