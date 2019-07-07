Mayo manager James Horan says there's 'lots more to come' from James Carr

Mayo manager James Horan reserved special praise for James Carr after the 2-13 to 1-13 win over Galway.

The Ardagh man bagged an early brace of goals, the second of which is being talked up as a goal of the year contender, and the Tribesmen failed to recover.

"James Carr's [second] goal was probably as good as you'll see." said Horan after the game.

"He scored a goal like that last Wednesday in training. He's a very, very good player. Young guy, still learning his trade, and there's lots more to come.

"He's like that. So we're delighted with that."

Horan took pride in several other aspects of the game, as they secured a spot in the Super 8s.

He said: "Some of our senior guys, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison, Keith [Higgins], Chris [Barrett], Donie Vaughan - that's his game back after injury - some of those guys have worked so hard to get back to fitness. I thought they were superb today.

"[A quick start] was something we focused on all week that we needed to start strong with real energy, and thankfully we did.

"We managed to stay five or six ahead, I though we controlled it well. Galway in the second half did have a 10/15 minute period where they came at us, which we always thought they would - they're a very good team. But I thought we did a lot of things very well. We're just delighted with the win to beat a very good team. We move into the Super 8s now.

"We're far from the finished article, but we're gradually getting better, getting stronger, we're getting players back, so all that's very positive.

"We're delighted with tonight, and really excited about heading down to Kerry."