Sky Live: Roscommon vs Tyrone in the Super 8s

Roscommon are back in the Super 8s, eager to atone for a disappointing 2018 campaign

Roscommon face Tyrone live on Sky Sports on Saturday, as the Connacht side aim to put their Super 8s memories of 2018 to bed.

"It's great to be back here now, really going at it again and representing ourselves better," said captain Enda Smith, as the Rossies gear up for the Super 8s once again.

The less said about last year's campaign, the better. They were put on the back foot right from the off, losing their three games by a combined 39 points.

Nonetheless, they quickly put such disappointment firmly behind them. All evidence suggests they have improved significantly since last year's showing. Anthony Cunningham has added an edge to the side since coming in as manager, and they backed it up with a Connacht title.

Tyrone ran out comprehensive winners when the sides met in Croke Park last year

The Rossies reached the All-Ireland quarter-final stage last year by virtue of their wins over Leitrim and Armagh. Nobody can accuse them of doing it the easy way this time around, after they beat Mayo and Galway en route to their provincial triumph.

Armed with the experience of 2018, the Rossies will be a different proposition this season.

"We probably went in a bit naive and thought going into Croke Park, we're not going to change for anyone, we're going to stick to what we know and play football," recalled Smith.

"It just doesn't work like that I'm afraid, the way the football is gone. Teams are not going to give you those chances, especially Tyrone of all teams. We learned a lot from that day and the Donegal game which was comprehensive and the Dublin game, which was a bit of a trimming as well.

"Player-wise, we've had nearly a year to reflect on it now and I think we're better set going into this year now anyway."

They start their Super 8s campaign against Tyrone. While they suffered an 18-point defeat to the Red Hands 12 months ago, crucially this year, it's at home.

With Dr Hyde Park set to be packed, the Rossies will be eager to set the record straight.

What are the experts saying?

Peter Canavan is expecting a mouthwatering tie at Dr Hyde Park.

"Roscommon have been playing with a real edge to their game under Anthony Cunningham. They suffered a heavy defeat to Tyrone last year, so revenge will be very much on their minds."

Tyrone are working in unison once again, and I would be happy with their system of play right now. How could you not be? Canavan feels Mickey Harte has found a balance

