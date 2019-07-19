Eoghan Ban Gallagher is a 'massive loss' to Donegal, says Kevin Cassidy

Eoghan Ban Gallagher looks set to miss the remainder of Donegal's championship campaign

Eoghan Bán Gallagher's broken ankle means he will miss the rest of Donegal's championship campaign.

After Paddy McBrearty sat out last year's Super 8s campaign, there was a hope in the Ulster county that they would enjoy a clean bill of health this season.

However, the loss of Gallagher is a major blow for the Donegal backs, and former Tír Chonaill star Kevin Cassidy stressed the young Killybegs star's importance.

"Obviously a massive blow for us," sighed the Gaoth Dobhair man.

"He's been doing brilliantly up to this point. He's the kind of player who would relish Croke Park with the spaces. And his speed is key to our counter-attack, so he's going to be a massive loss.

"You're probably looking at the likes of Daire Ó Baoill to come in to replace him - similar type players, but Eoghan has got slightly more experience so he will be a massive loss for this weekend, and obviously for the rest of the year.

"If you're looking at a Dublin or a Kerry, they can easily replace these guys. Our squad is strong but it wouldn't be overly strong. We're lucky that we have Daire to come in. We're also a wee bit unlucky that Kieran Gillespie, who'd be a natural centre-half back, is probably two or three weeks away yet. So it's not ideal, but it is what it is, and we'll just have to deal with it this weekend and see what happens."

After beating Meath last weekend, the Ulster champions head to Croke Park on Sunday to take on Kerry, and Cassidy feels that the meeting with the Munster kingpins will provide an accurate barometer of their progress.

"The main concern is that we are still a wee bit open at the back going against this forward line on Sunday which will test us," he mused.

"We are hoping that we can score heavily on the other side. Kerry are a little bit like us as well. We're more of a threat going forward. Jamie Brennan has stepped up to the plate big time this year. Obviously, having Patrick [McBrearty] back makes us a far better team than we were at this stage last year. Losing Eoghan Bán takes that back a little bit.

"I wouldn't read too much into the Meath game. We'll see where we're at this weekend."

