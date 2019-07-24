GAA Gaelic-football News

Home

John Evans not seeking third term as Wicklow manager

Last Updated: 24/07/19 12:24pm

Evans has called time on his reign
Evans has called time on his reign

Wicklow football manager John Evans has elected to not seek a third term at the helm of the Garden County.

The Kerry native, who previously managed Tipperary and Roscommon, took charge of the Leinster side for the last two years. Failing to win promotion to Division 3 of the National League, perhaps the highlight of his stint at the helm was the 2018 Leinster Championship win over Offaly.

Wicklow ran Kildare close in the first round of Leinster this year, and exited the championship at the hands of Leitrim in the qualifiers.

Evans becomes the sixth senior intercounty football manager to vacate his role this summer, after Liam Kearns (Tipperary), Paul McLoughlin (Wexford), Malachy O'Rourke (Monaghan), Cian O'Neill (Kildare) and Damian McErlain (Derry).

Meanwhile, Westmeath hurling manager Joe Quaid is expected to depart his role after just one season.

Also See:

Sky Sports' live GAA coverage continues next weekend, with the All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi-finals down for decision.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK