John Evans not seeking third term as Wicklow manager

Evans has called time on his reign

Wicklow football manager John Evans has elected to not seek a third term at the helm of the Garden County.

The Kerry native, who previously managed Tipperary and Roscommon, took charge of the Leinster side for the last two years. Failing to win promotion to Division 3 of the National League, perhaps the highlight of his stint at the helm was the 2018 Leinster Championship win over Offaly.

Wicklow ran Kildare close in the first round of Leinster this year, and exited the championship at the hands of Leitrim in the qualifiers.

John Evans has completed his 2 year term as Wicklow Senior Football Manager and will not be seeking another term. County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald has expressed his thanks to John on behalf of Wicklow GAA and wished him the very best for the future.#WicklowGAA — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) July 24, 2019

Evans becomes the sixth senior intercounty football manager to vacate his role this summer, after Liam Kearns (Tipperary), Paul McLoughlin (Wexford), Malachy O'Rourke (Monaghan), Cian O'Neill (Kildare) and Damian McErlain (Derry).

Meanwhile, Westmeath hurling manager Joe Quaid is expected to depart his role after just one season.

