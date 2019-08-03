Sky Live: Mayo vs Donegal, Meath vs Kerry in the Super 8s

Three teams are battling for two spots in the semi-finals

When the Super 8s concept was dreamt up, rounds like Saturday evening were exactly what the organisers had in mind.

Three All-Ireland contenders are in action simultaneously, in packed provincial grounds, as they vie for two All-Ireland semi-final berths.

Donegal head into the hostile surrounds of Castlebar, with James Horan's Mayo side preparing to spring a trap for the in-form Ulster champions. It's real, knockout championship football, but Declan Bonner knows should they suffer defeat, they may be thrown a lifeline.

Kerry travel to Navan, hoping not to slip up against a resurgent Meath side. Despite being out of contention, the Royals will be hopeful of underlining what has been a real year of progress with what would be a shock victory.

Super 8s: Group 1 table P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 2 1 1 0 10 3 Donegal 2 1 1 0 9 3 Mayo 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Meath 2 0 0 2 -18 0

Titanic tussle in the west

There are several subplots in what should be a fascinating contest - none more significant than the presence of ex-Mayo boss Stephen Rochford in the Donegal backroom team.

Rochford, who led the Connacht county to All-Ireland finals in 2016 and 2017, finds himself in the opposition dugout at MacHale Park.

When asked about such a prospect five months ago, he surely did not envisage it would come about so quickly, nor in such high-stake circumstances.

"I suppose that's something that you won't know until it happens," he explained in March.

"I wouldn't like it to be in the back door because I wouldn't like to be there in the first place. If it's in the Super 8s or a more advanced position, so be it, it means both teams are positioning themselves well.

"If that materialises, I won't have a particular problem with it and certainly would look to embrace the opportunity or challenge that it would present at that time."

He has no option but to embrace the challenge, and there is no doubting he can offer Bonner and Co a real insight into Saturday's opposition.

Rochford went through thick and thin with this Mayo group

Mayo have plundered through the summer in an odyssey-like fashion that we have grown accustomed to in recent years. Following their defeat to Roscommon, they answered some serious questions posed by Down and Armagh, before landing a knock-out blow on arch-rivals Galway.

Having thrown haymakers in the back door, perhaps they had punched themselves out by the time the Super 8s arrived.

They were no match for the added intensity in the first round, as Kerry hit them with early clean shots to ease to victory. Against Meath, they looked to be on the ropes for long periods, but ultimately avoided being knocked to the canvas.

With the two-week break under their belts, can they muster a stronger performance? In the final round, they know they must land a knockout blow to Donegal to stay alive in the championship.

Will Mayo pack a punch?

This Mayo side is not getting any younger, and 2019 may well ultimately decide whether this group will have a legacy as contenders or champions.

Kerry looking to take care of business

The Kingdom head to Navan as hot favourites to progress and top the group in the process. However, Peter Keane will be eager to impress upon his team they are still at risk of being eliminated, despite not being beaten in the Super 8s thus far.

The Munster kingpins have been talked up in many quarters as being Dublin's greatest threat in 2019. If Kerry are to bring down the 'drive for five' they will want to do it on the biggest stage of all. Topping the group will likely keep Kerry away from the Dubs in the final four, as they plot their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2015.

Kerry were unable to get the victory against Donegal

Andy McEntee will be looking to spoil the party. Given the Leinster finalists led both Donegal and Mayo on the 55-minute mark in recent weeks, there is cause for optimism. They will be hopeful of Páirc Tailteann offering them the extra percentage that was missing to see them over the line.

What are the experts saying?

"I wouldn't be surprised if Mayo upset the form book and shaded this one." Canavan is backing Mayo to egde Donegal

