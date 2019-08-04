Dublin win over Tyrone sets up Mayo showdown as Diarmuid Connolly returns

Connolly was a late inclusion in the Dublin starting team

Dublin will face Mayo and Tyrone will take on Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-finals after the Dubs edged past the Red Hands in Omagh.

Super 8s: Group 2 table P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 3 3 0 0 37 6 Tyrone 3 2 0 1 1 4 Roscommon 3 1 0 2 -19 2 Cork 3 0 0 3 -19 0

Tyrone 0-13 Dublin 1-16

Dublin's next two games will decide history. Can they complete the 'drive for five'? Or will they fall short?

Regardless of what happens, the result of Sunday's match in Omagh will quickly be forgotten.

However, one aspect will be remembered - the return of Diarmuid Connolly.

The St Vincent's club man has been in intercounty exile since February 2018, but has sensationally returned after a summer move to the USA fell through.

Connolly played a deep role in the first half, spraying some eye-catching kick passes around the field, but was caught in possession on occasions, suggesting he was not used to the pitch of a championship game. His afternoon ended with a 69th-minute back card.

The match itself was played at a relatively low intensity, with little on the line other than deciding opponents for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

James McCarthy in action against Ben McDonnell

On Saturday evening's evidence, choosing between Mayo and Kerry was a case of picking your poison - and it was reflected on the Healy Park field with neither side going all out to win it.

Cormac Costello and Sean Bugler impressed for Dublin, while Richard Donnelly and Connor McAliskey gave Mickey Harte food for thought.

Dublin had too much firepower for their hosts, as a late Eoghan O'Gara goal put the gloss on the scoreboard in what was a six-point victory.

All-Ireland SFC semi-final line-up Dublin vs Mayo Kerry vs Tyrone

Cork 3-9 Roscommon 4-9

Roscommon ended the year on a high with a win over Cork in a dead rubber in Pairc Uí Rinn, in what proved to be a goal-fest.

Cork held a narrow lead at half-time thanks to goals from Mark Collins and Luke Connolly, as Brian Stack bagged one for the Connacht champions.

Stack raised a second green flag after the break, which put Anthony Cunningham's charges ahead for the first time. It was followed up by an Enda Smith goal, but Cork responded in kind through James Loughrey.

Shane Killoran then rattled the net for the seventh three-pointer of the contest, which proved to be the difference.

