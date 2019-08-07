Mayo confirm Jason Doherty cruciate blow

Doherty was stretchered off at MacHale Park

Mayo GAA have confirmed Jason Doherty suffered a cruciate injury in Saturday's win over Donegal.

The Burrishoole man sustained the injury in the second half of the victory over the Ulster champions, and was stretchered off the field.

Manager James Horan didn't speculate as to the severity of the injury after the match, but it wasn't believed he would be available for this Saturday's semi-final with Dublin.

Doherty will play no further part in the championship

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayo GAA released a statement announcing that Doherty suffered a cruciate injury.

"Following Saturday's game against Donegal Jason Doherty underwent medical assessment by the Mayo medical team and orthopaedic specialists which has confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"It's very disappointing for Jason to have suffered this injury and he will now begin work on his recovery. Everybody within Mayo GAA wishes him well during his rehabilitation and we look forward to seeing him wearing the green & red in 2020."

