Kerry's Diarmuid Murphy rues lost decade against Tyrone

Diarmuid Murphy was on the losing side against Tyrone in 2005 and 2008

Kerry and Tyrone may not have crossed paths frequently during the championship this decade, in stark contrast to the noughties.

Between 2003 and 2008, the Red Hands and Kingdom met on three occasions - in two All-Ireland finals and a semi-final.

It was the Ulster side that came out on top all three times.

"We would have been really looking forward to those games because they were always big days: two semi-finals and a final," reminisced ex-Kerry shot-stopper Diarmuid Murphy on the AIB GAA podcast.

"I played in 2005 and 2008. I wasn't playing in 2003.

"In 2005, we were defending the championship and, in 2008, we were going for three-in-a-row and they were great occasions and great matches. Unfortunately, on those occasions, we came out on the wrong side but that's how it goes sometimes."

Tyrone edged all three battles between the sides in the 2000s

He feels that while it will not go down as a classic rivalry, there was an 'extra edge' for Kerry as they attempted to get one over on the Ulster side.

"The point of view of it being a rivalry is that teams have to win every so often, they played us three times and they won on three occasions," he lamented.

"For us, we were extra determined to win because they had beaten us before. They were huge matches, regardless of who you were going to be playing. I suppose that it was Tyrone and they had beaten us before, maybe there was an extra edge. But any time you play in an All-Ireland final, it's just such a huge match that fellas would be up for it regardless of opposition.

"We were soundly beaten in that semi-final in '03 so, to be honest, we actually thought around '04 and '05 that we were the coming team as well, because we hadn't been as successful as we had at other times. The 2005 game was probably the best of the matches because they had won in '03 and we had won in '04 and it was good to see the two previous champions."

Fast-forward 11 years from the 2008 All-Ireland final, and the landscape is somewhat different. The sides haven't met in as many high-profile encounters, playing in a 2012 qualifier and the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final.

Thus far in the decade, it's the Munster side who have come out on top on both occasions.

"There's no baggage there really from previous games," mused Murphy, ahead of Sunday's clash.

"Even if you went back to 2015, without seeing the teams on paper now, I'm sure there are huge changes on probably both sides, but especially with Kerry. They have played some National League games but they wouldn't be all that relevant compared with what will happen on Sunday."

Kerry came out on top when the sides met in the National League this year

Nonetheless, he expects a fierce contest when the two sides face off once again on Sunday afternoon.

"It's going to be a great match," he said.

"I think it's going to be very interesting because you're going to see a little bit of a clash of styles. Tyrone seem to be gone back to a little bit more of a defensive style compared with what they have been trying to do in the league and early bits of the championship.

"I think if Kerry get a handle on that, they do have the forward power, provided they are patient when faced with the mass defence. Also, get the runners through, force them long on kick-outs, and generally have good movement in the forwards.

"If Kerry can get those sides of it right, I think they will win, but it is a 50-50 because Tyrone are so organised and they are now trying to marry it with a kicking style. I think it will be a great match and I'm looking forward to it being a brilliant game."

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues this weekend with live coverage of both All-Ireland SFC semi-finals.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.