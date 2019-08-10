Mayo make two changes to team for Dublin clash

James Horan has shown his hand

Mayo have made two changes for the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

James Horan has called upon Kevin McLoughlin and Fergal Boland to replace Keith Higgins and Jason Doherty, who damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the win over Donegal.

Robert Hennelly remains in goals, while there was speculation during the week that Matthew Ruane or Diarmuid O'Connor, both of whom have been sidelined through injury, could make a comeback. However, neither has been included in the starting team named for Saturday evening's showdown.

Keith Higgins misses out

Mayo are aiming for their first championship win over the Dubs since 2012, when they overcame the Sky Blues in the All-Ireland semi-final. Since then, the sides have met six times, with two draws and four Dublin wins.

Mayo team to face Dublin:

1. Robert Hennelly

2. Chris Barrett

3. Brendan Harrison

4. Stephen Coen

5. Lee Keegan

6. Colm Boyle

7. Patrick Durcan

8. Aidan O'Shea

9. Seamus O'Shea

10. Fionn McDonagh

11. Kevin McLoughlin

12. Fergal Boland

13. Cillian O'Connor

14. Darren Coen

15. James Carr

