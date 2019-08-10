Ladies football: Galway and Mayo set up semi-final showdown

Galway players Charlotte Cooney and Aine McDonagh celebrate their victory over Waterford

A round-up of Saturday's Ladies football quarter-finals, as Galway and Mayo overcame Waterford and Armagh respectively.

Semi-final line-up Dublin vs Cork Galway vs Mayo

Galway 1-2 Waterford 2-4

Tracey Leonard scored 1-5 as Galway negotiated the dreadful conditions and a stiff challenge from Waterford to advance to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final where they'll face rivals Mayo.

Waterford put up a big fight at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and Aileen Wall goaled twice, but she was unable to stop Galway setting up a repeat of the Connacht final in the last four.

Tracey Leonard and Wall traded goals in the first half but it was Galway who took a narrow 1-6 to 1-4 lead into half-time.

Wall's second goal ensured Tim Rabbitt's side had enough to seal the win.

The chances of a free-flowing game were ruined by the torrential rain. It started in the third minute and never eased up, but the Glennon Brothers Pearse Park surface held solid despite the downpour.

Roisin Leonard defied the deluge to score Galway's first point in the fourth minute and Maria Delahunty curled over an effort down the other end.

Delahunty sent a free wide from the slippery turf after Galway went back in front with Tracey Leonard on target from an eighth minute free.

Michelle Ryan started at midfield but went back to her traditional full-forward position and showed her strength before she finished her first point to tie the game again.

Then Galway blitzed Waterford with an unanswered 1-2 between the 12th and 18th minutes.

Megan Glynn and Louise Ward added to Galway's lead and they got the first goal of the game. Cousins Tracey and Roisin Leonard combined to create an opening, and Tracey coolly lobbed Waterford goalkeeper Rosie Landers.

Galway were 1-4 to 0-2 ahead in the 18th minute and they could have pushed on before the break but the weather was a big factor again. And after a brief reprieve, the rain fell heavily.

Delahunty finally put Waterford back on the scoreboard in the 20th minute, and it was a rallying score.

Sarah Conneally scored a huge point for Galway but then Michelle Ryan doubled her tally before the Waterford goal arrived. Aileen Wall exchanged passes with Eimear Fennell and fired past Lisa Murphy and into the Galway net.

Galway started brightly in the second-half and Tracey Leonard scored twice with Áine McDonagh swinging over a brilliant effort from her left.

Galway piled on the pressure but Wall conjured a chance from nothing and blazed her shot over Lisa Murphy's head in the 48th minute.

Waterford were only 1-11 to 2-4 behind but Conneally settled Galway and that was enough to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Tracey Leonard of Galway in action against Karen McGrath of Waterford

Mayo 2-12 Armagh 1-12

Goals in each half from Maria Reilly and Sarah Rowe, combined with a driving performance from the back by Danielle Caldwell helped Mayo book their place in the last four with victory over Armagh.

Reilly's goal was the difference at half-time while Mayo took a 1-7 to 0-7 lead into the break at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Armagh hit back and Kelly Mallon's goal helped them into the lead, but Rowe added a second Mayo goal and Mayo took the win.

Both teams were knocked out of the championship at the quarter-final stage last year, but Mayo made the better start here with Rowe's free in the second minute, while Grace Kelly quickly doubled their lead.

Armagh didn't find their range until midfielder Caroline O'Hanlon, who started at full-forward, scored in the fourth minute. But Peter Leahy's charges scored the next four points in-a-row with Sinéad Cafferky, Niamh Kelly, Rachel Kearns and Clodagh McManamon combining to earn a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage.

Emma Needham and Sarah Rowe celebrate at full-time

After nine minutes Mayo had six different scores and they looked to build on that before half-time. The Connacht outfit were in charge but Armagh fought back courtesy of points from Aoife McCoy and O'Hanlon again.

Mayo should have been further in front but Grace Kelly found the on-rushing Reilly and she blasted past Anna Carr in the 15th minute.

Mayo were 1-6 to 0-3 ahead but Armagh didn't let them pull clear with O'Hanlon and Tiarna Grimes reducing the arrears. Niamh Kelly hit the Armagh crossbar while Aishling Tarpey saved well from Grimes and Ciara Whyte drew a fantastic save from Carr down the other end.

There were nine scoreless minutes until Rowe became the first Mayo player to score twice when she tapped over a free in the 26th minute.

Armagh were back to 1-7 to 0-6 behind with Kelly Mallon's first point from a free and Catherine Marley brought it back to a goal before half-time.

O'Hanlon missed a free on the resumption but did score two frees in the 36th minute. Grace Kelly and Rowe had extended Mayo's lead.

Catherine Marley scored her second and then Mallon came up with a stunning goal. She caught the ball tight on the angle but her looping shot nestled in the Mayo net.

Armagh claimed the lead for the first time in the 41st minute but they needed some big scores to pull clear. Instead Fiona Doherty drew Mayo level again before Rowe scored the key goal.

Niamh Kelly had been yellow carded and Mayo were on the rocks but with 13 minutes gone in the second half Rowe burst through the cover and finished into the bottom right corner.

Full-back Caldwell got forward to add her scoring touch but that was cancelled out by O'Hanlon to leave a goal between the teams again.

O'Hanlon cut the deficit to just two but a Natasha Gaughan free eased Mayo's worries.