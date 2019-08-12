Kerry boss Peter Keane switches focus to Dublin

1:09 Peter Keane has guided Kerry to the final in his first season in charge Peter Keane has guided Kerry to the final in his first season in charge

For Kerry manager Peter Keane, focus now switches to Dublin as the Kingdom embark on their three-week build-up to the All-Ireland final.

The Munster champions staged a comeback victory over Tyrone to qualify for their first decider since 2015 on Sunday afternoon.

"Obviously there is going to be a lot of talk in Dublin," said Keane, as the Sky Blues attempt to complete their 'drive for five'.

"I didn't see the game (on Saturday). Seemingly, they put up a big score in the second-half against Mayo. You are dealing with potentially the greatest team that has ever played."

There promises to be a buzz around Kerry in the coming weeks, as they prepare for perhaps the biggest game of the decade.

"It is something you want to be involved in," he continued. "There isn't much point being involved if you're not aspiring to be in and around the business end of the year so from that perspective we will look forward to it and we will hopefully enjoy the next three weeks."

However, the Kerry manager knows they'll be up against it, and quipped that his goalkeeper will have his work cut out.

"I left the dressing-room below and Shane Ryan was on the phone to Gerard Murphy of Vincent Murphy's Sports in Castleisland," he laughed. "His biggest problem was would he get two pairs of boots or three pairs of boots because he'd have the boots worn out so much from kicking the ball out to Dublin. That is going to be the biggest problem.

"We'll come up three weeks and we'll do our best."

Keane consoles Frank Burns at full-time

One of the major talking points at full-time was that Stephen O'Brien could miss the final, after picking up three black cards this year.

Keane hinted that they may look to appeal his suspension.

"It would be very disappointing on the player himself if he was to miss it but you're asking me about rules and technicalities that I don't know nothing about," he said.

"We'll look at that tonight when we go home, or in the morning, and we'll see what happens what happens from there."

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues next weekend as Tipperary and Kilkenny face off in the All-Ireland hurling final.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.