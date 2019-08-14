David Gough confirmed as referee for All-Ireland football final

Gough refereed the Dubs earlier this year in their Super 8s clash with Cork

David Gough has been confirmed as the referee for the upcoming All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry.

In the aftermath of last weekend's semi-finals, several pundits including ex-Kingdom boss Éamonn Fitzmaurice questioned if Gough was a suitable candidate for the role, given he is based in Dublin.

However, the GAA announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Meath man will officiate the senior decider for the first time.

Slane man Gough has previously refereed minor and U21 deciders, and has overseen numerous high profile intercounty clashes at senior level in recent years.

His umpires on the day will be Dean Gough, Eugene Gough, Stephen Gough and Terry Gough.

Conor Lane and Barry Cassidy will be the linesmen, while Sean Hurson will act as the sideline official.

Dublin are gunning for an unprecedented fifth All-Ireland title in succession, while Kerry are aiming for their first title since 2014.

Sky Sports' GAA coverage continues on Sunday as Tipperary and Kilkenny face off in the All-Ireland hurling final.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.