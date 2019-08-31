Sky live: Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland football final

The Sam Maguire Cup is up for grabs on Sunday afternoon

Dublin and Kerry need no introduction. Two aristocrats of Gaelic football, they will meet once again in Sunday's All-Ireland final and the stakes are higher than ever.

The history

The old rivals are no strangers to each other in championship football. Indeed, Sunday will be the 30th meeting between the two counties in the championship. The Kingdom have won 17 of those previous 29 clashes, Dublin have edged 10, and there have been two draws.

10 years ago, the Munster side recorded a 17-point victory over the Sky Blues in an All-Ireland quarter-final, but after that, the rivalry took a turn. In the 2011 decider, Dublin recorded their first championship victory over Kerry since 1977, and haven't looked back since, winning three subsequent ties. Can they cap a decade of dominance on Sunday afternoon?

Seven classic Dublin-Kerry ties

There have been some epic encounters

The 'five'

Five in a row has never been achieved in the senior intercounty game. Across hurling and football, five teams have previously won four on the bounce, but the final step eluded them on each occasion.

Most recently, Kilkenny lost the 2010 All-Ireland hurling final to Tipperary, while Kerry spearheaded the last big ball bid in 1982, losing out to Offaly after a late Seamus Darby goal.

In many ways, it's fitting that the Kingdom stand in Dublin's way on Sunday.

Whatever result is in store, history beckons.

Drive for five: Previous attempts to win five consecutive All-Ireland titles

Kerry were denied another title in 1982 by a late goal

The key men

David Clifford (Kerry)

It would be easy to forget that the young Fossa star is in just his second season at senior intercounty football, such has been his impact. If he gets space in the opposition half, it's not a case that he can do damage, but that he will do damage.

He has kicked 0-21 in his five championship games this year, and he will need to contribute a meaningful tally once again to ask serious questions of the Dublin fullback line.

For Kerry to have a fighting chance on Sunday, he needs to be at his very best.

The young star is a special talent

Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

The Sky Blues have so many weapons right now, but the Cuala man is perhaps the most lethal in their arsenal.

His quickfire brace to bury Mayo in the semi-final showed how he can turn a game on its head, while he put in an eye-catching display against Roscommon in the Super 8s.

O'Callaghan has developed his game since his breakthrough season in 2017 and is real ball-winner on the inside line.

He only needs half a chance.

O'Callaghan is in the running for Footballer of the Year

The managers

Jim Gavin (Dublin)

He's been there, done that. The Round Towers man has lost just one championship game since he took charge at the start of the 2013 season, and is on course for his sixth All-Ireland title in seven years.

Few can boast a record to compare, other than Kerry's Mick O'Dwyer who led the Kingdom to eight All-Ireland titles.

Can he achieve what no manager has done before, and deliver the five-in-a-row?

Peter Keane (Kerry)

After guiding the Kingdom to three consecutive All-Ireland minor titles between 2016 and 2018, he was elevated to the senior ranks in the wake of Éamonn Fitzmaurice's departure.

The Cahirciveen man is no stranger to Gaelic football's biggest day, having presided over the minors in recent years, but this is a whole different ball game.

He knows how to get the best out of his team when it matters most, and will embrace the occasion on Sunday.

Can he cap a dream debut season at the helm?

Peter Keane tasted victory in his first game against Dublin last February

Football not life-and-death for Gavin

The expert view

"Dublin will overrun and overpower Kerry the longer the game goes on. The winning margin could be into double-figures." Canavan feels the Dubs will secure five-in-a-row

How can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon.