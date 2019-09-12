Laois set to appoint former Kerry star Mike Quirke as new football manager

Ex-Kerry footballer Mike Quirke is set to move into intercounty management

Former Kerry star Mike Quirke is set to become the new manager of the Laois senior footballers.

Laois Today are reporting that the four-time All-Ireland winner is set to become the third Kerry native to take the reins in a Leinster county ahead of 2020, after Paul Galvin and Jack O'Connor took the Wexford and Kildare jobs respectively.

Quirke will take over from John Sugrue, who oversaw back-to-back promotions in the National League. Sugrue also led the side to round four of the qualifiers in consecutive championships.

Sugrue stepped away after two successful seasons in charge

Quirke becomes the fifth Kerry man to lead the O'Moore County in recent years, after Mick O'Dwyer, Liam Kearns, Tomás Ó Flatharta and Sugrue.

The Kerins O'Rahilly's club man will be aiming to continue the progress made in recent seasons, as they look to consolidate their Division 2 status in 2020.

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Saturday.

You can also stay up to date with all the action by following us @SkySportsGAA and get all the latest news, previews and interviews at www.skysports.com/gaa.