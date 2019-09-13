Kerry name team for All-Ireland final replay against Dublin

Kerry boss Peter Keane has shown his hand

Peter Keane has kept the faith with the starting Kerry XV from the drawn All-Ireland final, ahead of Saturday's replay against Dublin.

The Kingdom boss has opted for the midfield pairing of David Moran and Jack Barry, with Adrian Spillane also expected to play alongside the duo.

Meanwhile, there is no room in the starting team for Tommy Walsh.

The Kerin O'Rahilly's club man made a telling contribution from the bench two weeks ago, kicking a point and playing a crucial role in Killian Spillane's goal, and many speculated that he would be thrown in from the start. However, it appears that Keane will hold him back as an impact sub.

Tommy Walsh will start on the bench

The Munster kingpins are bidding to bring down Dublin's 'drive for five', in a widely anticipated final replay.

Kerry team to face Dublin

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O'Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Gavin Crowley

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

8. David Moran

9. Jack Barry

10. Gavin White

11. Sean O'Shea

12. Stephen O'Brien

13. David Clifford

14. Paul Geaney

15. Adrian Spillane

Watch Dublin vs Kerry in the All-Ireland final replay live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Saturday.

