Donegal's Oisin Gallen and Meath's Cian McBride set for AFL trial

Oisin Gallen is one of the most promising young stars in Gaelic football

Oisin Gallen of Donegal and Cian McBride of Meath are heading to Australia for Australian Rules trials.

The young duo will head Down Under next week for a fortnight-long trial, and attend the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

There are numerous Irish male players in the AFL at present, as clubs continue to look to Gaelic football players as potential Aussie Rules stars.

The lure of professional sport has offered several GAA stars an alternate path in recent years, with a number of players opting to pursue careers in the AFL.

Gallen made a name for himself this year with the Donegal seniors. He was sprung from the bench in the National League Division 2 final against Meath, scoring 0-4 from play. He backed it up with some eye-catching championship displays, proving a thorn in the side of the Royals once again in the Super 8s, as he scored 1-1 after being introduced as a second-half substitute. He then kicked two points when introduced against Kerry a week later.

McBride in action for Meath during last year's All-Ireland minor semi-final

Meanwhile, McBride was a key member of Meath's minor side in 2018, and featured for their U20 outfit this year.