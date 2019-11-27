Monaghan's Dessie Mone announces intercounty retirement while Cavan's Killian Clarke opts out

Dessie Mone was one of the country's longest-serving intercounty stars

Monaghan footballer Dessie Mone has called time on his intercounty career, after 16 seasons with the Farney County.

The Clontibret club man made his debut against Carlow in 2004, and has been a key figure with the Ulster side ever since.

He was a driving force as he helped the county to two Ulster titles this decade, and starred as they reached their first All-Ireland semi-final for 30 years in 2018.

He announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, adding that he has 'no regrets'.

Meanwhile, Cavan star Killian Clarke has indicated that he will not commit to the Cavan footballers in 2020.

The Shercock man told the Anglo Celt that he won't make himself available for selection to Mickey Graham in the coming year.

Clarke helped Cavan to reach the Ulster final in 2019

"I've been involved nine years at this stage. It's a decision I didn't come to lightly," he said. "I want to take a bit of time to myself and evaluate what my life is going to be."

The former Ireland international rules player opting out comes as a further blow to the Breffni County ahead of the 2020 National League, after it was confirmed that Dara McVeety is going travelling for the winter.