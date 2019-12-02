Club GAA round-up: Kilcoo, Nemo Rangers and Ballyhale Shamrocks claim provincial glory

Conor Lavery and Aidan Brannigan of Kilcoo holds aloft the Seamus McFerran Cup

A round-up of the weekend's club GAA action, as Kilcoo, Nemo Rangers and Ballyhale Shamrocks picked up provincial titles.

Ulster SFC final

Kilcoo 2-11 Naomh Conaill 2-9

Kilcoo are finally Ulster champions, getting over their line on their eighth attempt at the tournament in 11 seasons.

The Down outfit had come close in the past, but eventually reached their promised land with a two-point win over Naomh Conaill of Donegal.

Manager Micky Moran, having previously led Slaughtneil to three Ulster titles, provided a midas touch.

Goals from brothers Daryl and Aidan Branagan set them on their way, as they withstood a strong Glenties effort to hold out for a famous victory.

Kilcoo are through to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will face the Leinster champions

Munster SFC final

Nemo Rangers 0-15 Clonmel Commercials 0-6

Nemo Rangers picked up a record 17th provincial title in Dungarvan on Sunday, with a comprehensive win over Clonmel Commercials.

The Cork outfit gained revenge for their 2015 Munster final loss, dominating the scoring from early in the game. County star Luke Connolly led the charge, scoring 0-7, 0-5 of which came from play.

The southside city club will face Corofin in January, as they bid to atone for their All-Ireland final loss from two years ago.

Barry O'Driscoll, Paul Kerrigan and Ciaran Dalton of Nemo Rangers celebrate at full-time

Leinster SHC final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-21 St Mullins 0-15

Ballyhale Shamrocks retained their Leinster title with ease in Portlaoise on Sunday afternoon, bringing to an end St Mullins' fairytale run through the province.

Ballyhale Shamrocks player Richie Reid, who is currently in the Lebanon on peacekeeping duty with the Irish Army, was video-called during the celebrations

The reigning All-Ireland champs had too much for the Carlow outfit, as TJ Reid scored nine points and Colin Fennelly chipped in with a goal en route to a nine-point victory.

Henry Shefflin's charges are now through to the All-Ireland semi-final, where they will take on Ulster winners Slaughtneil. Borris-Ileagh and St Thomas' will meet on the other side of the draw.