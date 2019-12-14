O'Byrne Cup: Wins for Kildare, Laois and Offaly as Meath and Westmeath draw
Last Updated: 14/12/19 7:11pm
The group stages of the O'Byrne Cup continued on Saturday, as Kildare, Laois and Offaly all picked up wins.
Jack O'Connor's Lilywhites staged a comeback to defeat Wicklow 2-14 to 2-7, as Davy Burke's search for a win with the Garden County continued. Jack Robinson kicked six points while Daniel Flynn notched 1-2 for Kildare, as they bounced back from last week's defeat to Longford.
Paul Galvin's Wexford side fell to a second successive defeat, after the O'Moore County came away from Enniscorthy with a one-point win thanks to a late score from Mark Barry.
Offaly were too strong for Louth, with Ruairi McNamee, Eoin Carroll and Cian Farrell all contributing 0-3 while Anton Sullivan scored 1-1. The Faithful County recorded a 1-16 to 1-10 win.
Elsewhere, Meath and Westmeath could not be separated as they drew 1-13 apiece at Lakepoint Park. A late John Heslin point secured the draw for Jack Cooney's team.
In the remaining Leinster football fixture of the weekend, Longford will host Carlow on Sunday afternoon.