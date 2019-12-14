O'Byrne Cup: Wins for Kildare, Laois and Offaly as Meath and Westmeath draw

Daniel Flynn returns to the Kildare fold for the 2020 season

The group stages of the O'Byrne Cup continued on Saturday, as Kildare, Laois and Offaly all picked up wins.

Jack O'Connor's Lilywhites staged a comeback to defeat Wicklow 2-14 to 2-7, as Davy Burke's search for a win with the Garden County continued. Jack Robinson kicked six points while Daniel Flynn notched 1-2 for Kildare, as they bounced back from last week's defeat to Longford.

Paul Galvin's Wexford side fell to a second successive defeat, after the O'Moore County came away from Enniscorthy with a one-point win thanks to a late score from Mark Barry.

Paul Galvin is preparing the Model County for the National League

Offaly were too strong for Louth, with Ruairi McNamee, Eoin Carroll and Cian Farrell all contributing 0-3 while Anton Sullivan scored 1-1. The Faithful County recorded a 1-16 to 1-10 win.

Elsewhere, Meath and Westmeath could not be separated as they drew 1-13 apiece at Lakepoint Park. A late John Heslin point secured the draw for Jack Cooney's team.

In the remaining Leinster football fixture of the weekend, Longford will host Carlow on Sunday afternoon.