GAA round-up: Cork crush under-strength Kerry in McGrath Cup

Damien Gore of Cork scores his side's third goal

The GAA preseason tournaments rumbled on around Ireland on Sunday, with Cork, Monaghan and Armagh among the winners.

Sunday's intercounty GAA results McGrath Cup Kerry 2-9 Cork 6-19 Limerick 0-14 Clare 2-6 McKenna Cup Monaghan 1-17 Derry 0-14 Cavan 1-13 Armagh 2-17 Down 1-11 Fermanagh 0-7 Munster Senior Hurling League Waterford 1-13 Cork 1-17

McGrath Cup

The Munster football winter tournament got under way with the heavyweight meeting of Cork and Kerry in Austin Stack Park. Although Ronan McCarthy elected to give a run-out to some big names including the returning Ciaran Sheehan, the Kingdom fielded what was largely an U20 side - under the stewardship of former Laois boss John Sugrue.

The varying strength of the two line-ups was laid bare in the result, with the Rebels running out 22-point winners. Damien Gore led Cork's charge, scoring 3-5.

Ciaran Sheehan made his Cork return

Meanwhile, Billy Lee's Limerick side edged Clare by two points.

McKenna Cup

There were wins for Monaghan, Armagh and Down on the opening day of Ulster's pre-season competition.

'Banty' is back in charge of Monaghan

Seamus McEnaney's side were too strong for Rory Gallagher's Oak-leafers, with the Farney County running out six-point winners thanks in part to an Aaron Mulligan goal.

Kieran McGeeney's Orchard outfit overcame Cavan, with Conor Turbitt providing a brace of goals.

Elsewhere, Down out-gunned Fermanagh by seven points, with a late Liam Kerr goal sealing the victory.

Armagh are looking to hit the ground running for the new season

Munster Senior League

Cork became the first team to qualify for the tournament's final, overcoming Waterford by four points in Dungarvan, to back up their opening win over Kerry.

Six points from Conor Lehane and 1-1 from his Midleton club-mate Tommy O'Connell proved the difference, as the Liam Cahill era got underway for the Déise.

Kieran Kingston's charges will face the winner of Limerick vs Clare in the decider.