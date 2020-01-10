Cavan star Cian Mackey retires from intercounty football

Cian Mackey has called time on his Cavan career

Cavan star Cian Mackey has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The Castlerahan man enjoyed a lengthy career with the Breffni County since bursting onto the scene in 2007, helping the side through thick and thin.

Mackey's experience will be missed in 2020

His final game proved to be the All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Tyrone last summer, after they previously lost the Ulster Championship decider to Donegal. He played a starring role in helping the county reach that provincial showpiece - their first since 2001 - kicking three points as a substitute in the drawn semi-final with Armagh.

On Friday evening, he took to Twitter to announce the news, including a novelty Looney Tunes image for good measure.

Been an absolute pleasure playing football for @CavanCoBoardGaa massive thank you to all coaches and managers that improved me as a player and an even bigger thank you to all my team mates over the years #cabhanabu pic.twitter.com/n3q689oCaS — cian mackey (@CianMackey) January 10, 2020

Mackey's decision to hang up his boots increases the loss of experience in Mickey Graham's squad, following the decisions of Killian Clarke and Dara McVeety to withdraw from the panel for 2020.