Ladies football: Galway outgun Dublin as Westmeath overcome Donegal

Ailbhe Davoren of Galway scores her side's first goal

Two goals from Roisín Leonard lifted Galway's Lidl National Football League prospects as Tim Rabbitt's side ran out convincing winners against Dublin and claimed top spot in Division 1.

Ailbhe Davoren and Tracey Leonard also his the net for Galway, while Carla Rowe once again led the way for Dublin with a 1-4 tally as Mick Bohan's side succumbed to a second defeat on the bounce.

After a slow start, Siobhan Woods hauled Dublin back into the game with her first-half goal, but Galway were still six points clear at the interval.

And their dominance continued after the restart and Roisín Leonard's second goal and a trio of Andrea Trill points kept Dublin at arm's length in a 4-6 to 2-6 victory.

The westerners prevailed by six points

Meanwhile, Westmeath won their first game since last April as Lucy McCarton and Aoife Connolly masterminded this stylish 1-11 to 1-7 victory over Donegal at St Loman's in Mullingar.

A goal from Amy Boyle Carr had gotten Donegal off to a flying start inside the first minute, but Maxi Curran's side conceded an equaliser from Connolly straight away, and after Connolly gave her side a fourth-minute lead they never trailed again in the game.

McCarton, Connolly and Annie Dolan added further points as Geraldine McLaughlin's second-half effort was not enough to deny Westmeath.

Meanwhile, in the all Munster Division 1 clash, Kelly Ann Hogan sealed a 0-10 to 1-7 draw for Waterford with a late free to wrap up a powerful comeback from the Fraher Field hosts.

Aishling Moloney's free-taking and a goal from Kate Davey had given Tipperary a 1-5 to 0-4 lead with time running out, but points from Aileen Wall and Katie Murray lifted Waterford before Hogan added to her tally late on to give Waterford a deserved draw.

In Division 2, Kerry continued their perfect start to the season and a 1-9 haul from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh gave them a 3-14 to 1-8 win over Tyrone. Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue also found the net for Kerry, who remain three points clear of Monaghan at the top.

Monaghan were also convincing 1-11 to 1-7 winners in their derby clash with Cavan as Shauna Coyle's goal 12 minutes after the restart proved a vital score. Aisling Maguire replied for Cavan, but they were unable to haul in their neighbours and they slipped to a second loss of the season.

Elsewhere, Meath lost ground on the leaders after they had to be happy with a 3-12 to 3-12 draw with Clare. Emma Duggan's scoring appeared to have been enough for Meath, but Clare struck two late goals before Grainne Nolan struck twice in added time to give Clare a draw.

Armagh won for the second time this season as Wexford's woes continued in a 4-18 to 1-1 loss to the Orchard county. Goals from Caroline O'Hanlon (2), Kelly Mallon and Niamh Marley saw them to the easy win.

In the third tier, Down were very impressive winners against Roscommon in the live game, and their 3-13 to 0-7 win was their fourth in a row and sees them maintain pace with Kildare, who were 3-14 to 4-6 victors over Laois.

Fermanagh picked up a 2-6 to 0-8 win over Longford, while Sligo lost their fourth straight game as Wicklow claimed a 5-18 to 0-7 win.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Carlow and Louth, while the meeting of Offaly and Limerick ended in a 2-9 to 1-12 draw.

Results

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Dublin 2-6 Galway 4-6

Waterford 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

Westmeath 1-11 Donegal 1-7

Cork P-P Mayo

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Kerry 3-14 Tyrone 1-8

Clare 3-12 Meath 3-12

Cavan 1-7 Monaghan 1-11

Wexford 1-1 Armagh 4-18

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Longford 0-8 Fermanagh 2-6

Wicklow 5-18 Sligo 0-7

Kildare 3-14 Laois 4-6

Down 3-13 Roscommon 0-7

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Carlow 5-11 Derry 0-6

Louth 2-14 Leitrim 1-10

Limerick 2-9 Offaly 1-12