Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7: Resurgent Red Hands beat Sky Blues

Tyrone recorded a much-needed three-point victory over Dublin in the National League, inflicting the All-Ireland champions' first loss of the campaign.

Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7

It was a difficult week for the Ulster county. After suffering a 19-point hammering at the hands of Galway last Sunday, they were dealt a further setback with the news 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane is set for an extended spell on the sideline.

Mickey Harte's team were in bad need of a boost, and they delivered in difficult conditions at Healy Park, Omagh.

There was a pitch inspection shortly before throw-in, but the surface was deemed playable amidst the gale-force winds of Storm Jorge.

The Sky Blues got off to the perfect start, as Colm Basquel found himself in space behind the Tyrone defence and blasted it past Niall Morgan.

However, the Red Hands settled impressively, dominating the majority of the first half which ended level. Indeed, they could have considered themselves unlucky not to lead at the break, after Liam Rafferty's fierce shot came off the crossbar.

The Red Hands received a blow at the start of the second half, with Padraig Hampsey being shown a black card. Dublin looked to make their numerical advantage count, and scored three consecutive points during that period.

Nonetheless the home side hung in there, and when they returned to 15 men, the pendulum swung. Morgan nailed two long-range frees, while Niall Scully was sent to the sin bin.

The Dubs came again, and it was level as the match faced down the final straight.

But unlike in previous weeks when Dessie Farrell's side staged late comebacks to earn results, it was not to be for the men from the capital, as a late Rory Brennan goal ensured victory for the home side.

Division 4

In the basement tier on Saturday afternoon, there were wins for Wicklow and Sligo over London and Wexford respectively.

The Garden County breathed fire into their promotion push, with a 5-9 to 2-10 win over the Exiles in Ruislip; their third victory of the campaign.

Meanwhile the Yeats County edged Paul Galvin's side in Wexford Park, digging deep for a valuable 2-7 to 1-9 triumph.