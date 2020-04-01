Sigerson Cup Team of the Year: Champions DCU lead way

DCU Dóchas Éireann overcame IT Carlow in the decider

DCU Dóchas Éireann lead the way with six players on the Sigerson Cup team of the year for 2020.

The Dublin side overcame IT Carlow in January's decider, to pick up a fifth crown.

Evan Comerford, Brendan McCole, Jordan Morrissey, Shane Carthy, Micheál Bannigan and David Garland were all selected on the side for the north Dublin college.

Monaghan native Bannigan is quickly making a name for himself

Defeated finalists IT Carlow have four representatives; Niall Hughes, Trevor Collins, Padraig O'Toole and Cian Farrell.

UCD's Mike Breen and Ray Connellan, Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan of LYIT, along with CIT's Gavin O'Brien make up the side.

Meanwhile, Monaghan native Garland was honoured with the top individual gong.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year

1. Evan Comerford - DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin

2. Brendan McCole - DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal

3. Mike Breen - UCD, Beaufort, Kerry

4. Niall Hughes - IT Carlow, Kilanerin - Ballyfad, Wexford

5. Ray Connellan - UCD, Athlone, Westmeath

6. Jordan Morrissey - DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow

7. Trevor Collins - IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois

8. Shane Carthy - DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin

9. Michael Langan - LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal

10. Padraig O'Toole - IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow

11. Mícheál Bannigan - DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan

12. Peadar Morgan - LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal

13. David Garland - DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan

14. Gavin O'Brien - CIT, Kerins O'Rahillys, Kerry

15. Cian Farrell - IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly