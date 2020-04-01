Sigerson Cup Team of the Year: Champions DCU lead way
Last Updated: 02/04/20 12:14pm
DCU Dóchas Éireann lead the way with six players on the Sigerson Cup team of the year for 2020.
The Dublin side overcame IT Carlow in January's decider, to pick up a fifth crown.
Evan Comerford, Brendan McCole, Jordan Morrissey, Shane Carthy, Micheál Bannigan and David Garland were all selected on the side for the north Dublin college.
Defeated finalists IT Carlow have four representatives; Niall Hughes, Trevor Collins, Padraig O'Toole and Cian Farrell.
UCD's Mike Breen and Ray Connellan, Michael Langan and Peadar Mogan of LYIT, along with CIT's Gavin O'Brien make up the side.
Subscribe to GAA alerts!
We'll send you push notifications so you'll receive all of the big GAA news!
Meanwhile, Monaghan native Garland was honoured with the top individual gong.
Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Football Team of the Year
1. Evan Comerford - DCU DÉ, Ballymun Kickhams, Dublin
2. Brendan McCole - DCU DÉ, Naomh Naille, Donegal
3. Mike Breen - UCD, Beaufort, Kerry
4. Niall Hughes - IT Carlow, Kilanerin - Ballyfad, Wexford
5. Ray Connellan - UCD, Athlone, Westmeath
6. Jordan Morrissey - DCU DÉ, Éire Óg, Carlow
7. Trevor Collins - IT Carlow, Graiguecullen, Laois
8. Shane Carthy - DCU DÉ, Naomh Mearnóg, Dublin
9. Michael Langan - LYIT, Naomh Mícheál, Donegal
10. Padraig O'Toole - IT Carlow, Kiltegan, Wicklow
11. Mícheál Bannigan - DCU DÉ, Aughnamullen, Monaghan
12. Peadar Morgan - LYIT, Naomh Naille, Donegal
13. David Garland - DCU DÉ, Donaghmoyne Fotenoys, Monaghan
14. Gavin O'Brien - CIT, Kerins O'Rahillys, Kerry
15. Cian Farrell - IT Carlow, Edenderry, Offaly