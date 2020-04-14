Coronavirus: GAA confirms championship postponement as it targets July return

The GAA continues to monitor the situation

The GAA has officially confirmed that the All-Ireland Championships will not start in May, with the association anticipating intercounty action not restarting before July.

Although any resumption date of Gaelic football and hurling games remains unclear, the GAA will hold a remote Special Congress on Friday to determine their plans.

Meanwhile, they also underlined their commitment to finish the 2020 National Leagues, or at least the games which have a bearing on next year's divisions. The springtime competitions were paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The GAA acknowledges last weekend's government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until May 5th and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices, and has factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning," read a statement on Tuesday evening.

"To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5th.

"The senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

"However, it is the Association's view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

It is anticipated there will be no GAA action in May or June

"When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues, or at least those games that have a bearing on next year's divisions, where possible.

"A Special Congress, held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us to vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

"In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

"Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines."