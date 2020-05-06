GAA 'firmly hopes' for championship in 2020 but no intercounty games before October

The 2020 All-Ireland Championships could take place during the winter

The GAA has announced that it 'firmly hopes' for a championship to be played in 2020, but noted that it is not anticipating a return of intercounty action before October.

Last week, the Irish government announced a five-step guide for various sectors of society to be re-opened. This mentioned that GAA could resume from July 20.

Croke Park have continuously indicated that club games will return before intercounty action.

"The GAA notes and welcomes the plans published by the government last Friday and some of the dates included relating to the possible return of sporting activity, including Gaelic games," read a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Association will attempt to seek clarity around some of the issues that have arisen in internal discussions since last Friday including the challenge of social distancing in contact sport.

"GAA facilities are to remain closed as part of efforts to prevent gatherings which breach the restrictions.

"We are instructing our clubs and counties to continue to adhere to the restrictions and to refrain from organising on-field activity. These measures are expected to remain in place until July 20.

"We will continue to monitor the dates and timelines as revealed by the Government and our arrangements will remain under constant review.

"The GAA still firmly hopes to be able to play county and club competitions this year, subject of course to public health guidance. We can confirm however that no inter-county games are expected to take place before October."

Many sports across the globe are planning a return-to-play without spectators. However, the GAA said that it's not proving a popular concept within the association at present:

"While not categorically ruling out the possible staging of games behind closed doors later in the year, there appears to be a lack of appetite for this type of fixture-scheduling at the current time across the wider Association."