Coronavirus: CPA survey reveals GAA club players are reluctant to return without vaccine

The GAA top brass have been underlining their ambition to bring club games back before intercounty action resumes

A survey by the CPA has revealed only 57 per cent of the 3,008 club players who took part are prepared to return to playing this year without a coronavirus vaccine.

Twenty-two per cent said they are not prepared to return, while the remainder do not know.

This comes as the GAA continues to tread carefully around any return to play.

John Horan said on Sunday night Gaelic games are unlikely to come back as long as social distancing is being encouraged, while the message out of Croke Park has remained club matches will take precedence over the intercounty game whenever it is safe to resume.

However, these new findings suggest any return to action before a coronavirus vaccine is found could be difficult to execute.

GAA club fields remain closed

Meanwhile, 27 per cent of those who took part in the survey said they live with a person over the age of 70, or someone who falls under the category of 'vulnerable'.

Sixty-one per cent said they would attend club games, while 34 per cent said they would attend an intercounty match.