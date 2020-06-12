Railway Cup: VOTE for your dream Connacht XV
Last Updated: 12/06/20 7:01am
As we continue our 'Virtual Railway Cup' series, we're looking to settle on a starting XV for the province of Connacht and need your help!
On Wednesday, we made our selection of a dream Connacht XV. Now it's time for you to have your say.
Goalkeeper
Select who you think should be between the sticks.
Backs
From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six backs.
Midfield
From our shortlist of six players, vote for your two midfielders.
Forwards
From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six forwards.
Manager
Make sure to follow @SkySportsGAA on Instagram, where there will be a poll to decide the manager of the team!
Stay tuned to our Virtual Railway Cup series, as next week we look at a Munster selection!