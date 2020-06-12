Railway Cup: VOTE for your dream Connacht XV

Enda Smith in action against Liam Silke during the 2019 provincial final

As we continue our 'Virtual Railway Cup' series, we're looking to settle on a starting XV for the province of Connacht and need your help!

On Wednesday, we made our selection of a dream Connacht XV. Now it's time for you to have your say.

Goalkeeper

Select who you think should be between the sticks.

Backs

From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six backs.

Midfield

From our shortlist of six players, vote for your two midfielders.

Forwards

From our shortlist of 12 players, vote for your six forwards.

Manager

Make sure to follow @SkySportsGAA on Instagram, where there will be a poll to decide the manager of the team!

Stay tuned to our Virtual Railway Cup series, as next week we look at a Munster selection!