Tipperary footballers boosted as Michael Quinlivan among quartet to return

Quinlivan has been one of the top forwards in the country in recent years

The Tipperary footballers have been handed a significant boost ahead of the championship, with the news that 2016 All-Star Michael Quinlivan is set to re-join David Power's squad.

The Clonmel Commercials star had originally opted out of the 2020 campaign, but the delayed season due to the coronavirus pandemic means that the 27-year-old will now be available for selection.

RTÉ reports that the Premier have four players returning to the squad; Quinlivan, Liam Casey, Colin English and Paudie Feehan.

The Munster side are looking to bounce back after an underwhelming 2019, in which they suffered a shock defeat to Limerick before falling to Down in the qualifiers.

The Premier County were eliminated last summer after losses to the Treaty and Mourne counties

The original 2020 Munster Championship draw was relatively kind to them, being kept on the opposite half to Kerry and Cork. However, it remains to be seen if this format will be retained.

The return of the quartet including star forward Quinlivan will bolster the squad, as they prepare for the wintertime championship later this year.