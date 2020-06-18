GAA Gaelic-football News

GAA community mourns Garda Colm Horkan

Last Updated: 18/06/20 5:36pm

The GAA community has paid tribute to Garda Colm Horkan, who was shot and killed while on duty in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

Horkan was an active member of Charlestown Sarsfields.

"The strength of the GAA is based on the strength of our volunteers and the commitment they make to serve their community, and Colm Horkan had those selfless qualities in abundance," said GAA president John Horan in a statement released on behalf of the association's membership.

"He is fondly remembered by his friends in Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club where he not only played, but where he continued to help and serve in a wide range of roles off the field.

"His commitment to others came naturally to him, and was an obvious asset in his role as a Garda.

"On behalf of the GAA, our deepest condolences to his family, his club, his community and the membership of An Garda Síochana.

"Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam."

This followed widespread tributes from those in Horkan's local GAA community.

