Roscommon handed major boost as Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh return to panel

Diarmuid Murtagh scored a goal in last year's Connacht final as they upset Galway to regain the Nestor Cup

Roscommon have been handed a major boost ahead of the resumption of the 2020 season, with brothers Diarmuid and Ciaráin Murtagh set to re-join the county panel.

The duo had initially opted out of Anthony Cunningham's set-up for the year, but the Galway native confirmed to the Roscommon Herald they will return to the fold ahead of the resumption of intercounty action in October.

Diarmuid Murtagh is regarded as one of the top forwards in Connacht

This comes as a lift to the Connacht outfit, and significantly bolsters their attacking options. Both played crucial roles in helping the county to provincial titles in recent years.

"It's good to have Diarmuid and Ciaráin back," Cunningham told the paper. "Like the rest of the players on the panel, especially those returning from injury, it's essential that they go well when the club action starts."

The Rossies were on course for a swift return to Division 1 when the National League was ground to a halt in March. They will get a chance to finish the job when they face Armagh and Cavan in the final two games of the tournament in October.

The Rossies are likely to open the defence of their Connacht title against London. However, should travel restrictions mean the Exiles are unable to compete, the reigning champions will get a bye to the semi-final, where they will take on Mayo or Leitrim.