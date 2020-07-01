Railway Cup: Who would win an interprovincial tournament in 2020?

Damien Comer of Connacht in action against Ulster's Peter Harte during the 2016 GAA Interprovincial Football Championship final

Over the last four weeks, we asked you to select your four provincial selections for a Railway Cup, if the tournament were to take place in 2020.

The four line-ups have now been confirmed, with the top talent from all over Ireland shared between the four sides.

Ulster

The northern province is the most represented selection in this series, with Monaghan, Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh all featuring.

It's an all-star forward unit, with Conor McManus, Michael Murphy and Cathal McShane among those to make the cut.

Connacht

Similar to the province's championship, the team is dominated by three teams; Mayo, Galway and Roscommon.

The reigning National League champions have five of the first seven names on the team sheet, but it's the Tribesmen and the Rossies in command up front.

Munster

As Kerry hunt their eighth consecutive title in 2020, 12 of their players were voted onto the Munster side. They dominate the defence, while Clare's Gary Brennan, Cork's Brian Hurley and Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan make the cut further out the field.

Leinster

Dublin boss the Leinster side, with 12 on the selection. Meath's Donal Keogan makes the cut, as do Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn from Kildare.

Otherwise, the All-Ireland champions dominate all over the field.

Who would win?

Over the coming days across the Sky Sports GAA Twitter and Instagram accounts, we'll be running votes to see which team would come out on top!

Connacht will face Munster in the first semi-final, with Ulster and Leinster facing off on the other side!