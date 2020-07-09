Jim Gavin says he had 'huge admiration for Mayo' during his Dublin reign

Jim Gavin consoles Lee Keegan after the 2017 All-Ireland final

During Jim Gavin's historic seven years in charge of Dublin, the Sky Blues eliminated Mayo from the championship on five occasions.

But it was far from plain sailing for the men from the capital in those All-Ireland semi-finals and finals. Those clashes featured two draws, and three one-point victories.

So it comes as no surprise that Gavin rates the Connacht team as his toughest opponents over the course of his time at the helm.

"Really good question," he noted, when asked by Off The Ball about his toughest opponents.

"You'd have to say that [in 2019], the Kerry team impressed us over both games. But for a bounce of a ball, they might have got away with they victory in the first All-Ireland last year.

"Mayo definitely, over the expanse of my time, those seven years, were probably the most consistent team. What a superb group of players. I think we can dial up any of the games, particularity 2017, it was so close.

Gavin's last meeting with Mayo resulted in a 10-point win in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, after Dublin had trailed by two points at half-time

"So that particular group, I've huge admiration for them. They're exemplary gentlemen. They really represented Mayo so well. And they're just really good footballers, play the game the way I'd like to see it be played as well. So they were probably, over the expanse of those seven years, were probably the most consistent team.

"But some of the games we had against Tyrone were fabulous. We obviously met a great Donegal team in 2014 as well. But probably overall, Mayo were the most consistent team that I met."

Gavin stepped aside in September after leading the Dubs to an unprecedented five-in-a-row, with Dessie Farrell succeeding the Round Towers man, hoping to lead the county to further success.