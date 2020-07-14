GAA facilities to remain closed as association extends coronavirus precautions

Clubhouses will not be opened from July 20

The GAA has confirmed that all indoor facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Training sessions and challenge matches have resumed all over Ireland since last month, but with a number of restrictions in place.

Players are being advised to arrive to training and matches fully togged out

It was initially proposed that July 20 would herald another milestone in the return-to-play roadmap, with dressing rooms and gyms being allowed to re-open.

However, during a meeting on Monday evening, the GAA's Covid Advisory Group agreed 'on a risk stratification basis' that they would remain closed beyond July 20, until further notice.

"One of the key parts of our control measures around keeping clubs safe is trying to keep players outdoors as much as possible," Feargal McGill, the association's director of player, club and games administration told GAA.ie.

"The reason for that is you are 19 times more likely to contract the virus indoors than you are outdoors. Purely from a common-sense basis, it doesn't make any sense for the GAA to open dressing rooms or gyms at this stage."

On Tuesday morning, Down club Attticall became the latest GAA unit to suspend all activity, after a member tested positive for Covid-19. This comes after four clubs in Cork, and Man O'War in Dublin all took similar precautions in recent days.

However, the GAA believes that the return of Gaelic games has not yet been responsible for a single case.

"To the best of our knowledge nobody has contracted Covid due to GAA activity," McGill said.

Competitive action is set to return this weekend, with county championships all over the country getting underway from Friday.