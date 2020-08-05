Inside The Game: Sky Sports announces new GAA discussion show

Sky Sports are pleased to announce a new GAA discussion show, Inside The Game, will air at 9pm every Wednesday from August 19 on Sky Sports Arena.

The weekly show will run throughout the entire build-up to the intercounty championships and right through the season up to the All-Ireland final, and will feature different guests each week, including the Sky Sports GAA analysts.

The big ball will be the focus on the first episode, with Kieran Donaghy and Peter Canavan discussing all the latest news and club action, as well as looking forward to the 2020 All-Ireland Championship.

On alternating weeks, hurling will take centre stage with JJ Delaney, Jamesie O'Connor and Ollie Canning joining the conversation. There will also be exclusive interviews, features and more as the 2020 GAA season gathers pace!

From mid-October when intercounty action restarts, we will be debating all the biggest stories, as well as reviewing highlights and previewing upcoming matches!

You can tune into the show every Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Arena, and also On Demand. Clips of the show will also be available when you follow @SkySportsGAA on Twitter and Instagram, with highlights being posted on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.