Donegal club Naomh Conaill suspend activity as coronavirus precaution

Donegal club Naomh Conaill have announced they have suspended all activity as a precaution, pending a Covid-19 test result for one of their members.

The Glenties outfit are set to open the defence of their Donegal Senior Football Championship title on Saturday against Milford.

Naomh Conaill beat Gaoth Dobhair in last year's county final after a second replay

In a statement on Twitter, the club confirmed that they are following the appropriate guidelines:

"Due to a pending Covid-19 test result, the club has taken the decision to suspend all activities in all age grades and codes pending result of the test.

"The club has informed CLG Dhún na nGall, the GAA and the HSE.

"The club has since returning to play adhered to GAA and HSE guidelines and the wellbeing of our members and community is paramount in everything we do."

There have been clubs around Ireland including in Cork, Dublin and Donegal over recent weeks that have taken similar measures.

Nonetheless, such instances may become increasingly problematic for the GAA as county championships get into full swing around the country.