CPA calls on GAA to recalibrate season and solve fixtures 'crisis'

2020 has seen the club game take precedence for the summer months

The CPA has called on the GAA to solve the fixtures "crisis" by using the break which has been enforced in 2020 to recalibrate the season.

The club players' body are looking for the top brass to Croke Park to utilise the opportunities provided by the disruption this year.

"The Club Players' Association has communicated with the leadership of the GAA in Croke Park drawing their attention to the GAA's own reports which have been ignored," they said in a statement.

"The CPA is of the view that the GAA needs to use its time to recalibrate the season.

"To date Croke Park has not replied, we hope it is because they are taking time to review this material rather than ignore it. More than ever we need strong leadership, direction and action.

"The association was able to take swift and decisive action on fixtures as we faced the coronavirus threat. When coronavirus ceases to be a threat, the fixtures problem of our own creation will still be with us and will not have gone away.

CPA chairman Micheal Briody

"The GAA has proven it can take decisive action, the question is now does it want to because faced with drop-out, disillusionment and dissent, we need to stop this problem in its tracks, eliminate the problems at source and flatten the fixtures curve.

"The current tug of war between club and county in the abridged season of 2020 only proves that the governance of rules around designated periods is not working, and the lack of clarity and enforcement of the existing rules is bringing embarrassment to the association."

The CPA is looking for the GAA to set out clear designated windows for club, intercounty and third level action, with no conflict for players who compete across multiple levels. They feel this is achievable by calling a Special Congress before the end of 2020.

"The very future of the GAA which we all love is at stake," they continued.

"We are pleading with the association's leadership at national level to take whatever remedial steps are necessary and with the utmost of urgency."