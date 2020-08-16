Club football round-up: Dublin big guns make it through
A round-up of the weekend's club Gaelic football action, as the big names flexed their muscle in Dublin.
Dublin
Seven of the eight quarter-finalists have been confirmed in the capital, but there is a delay to the conclusion of Group 4 after a Raheny player tested positive for Covid-19, meaning the northside club's meeting with St Oliver Plunkett's was postponed.
Ballymund Kickhams recorded an impressive 3-15 to 0-8 win over last year's finalists Thomas Davis to set up a date with Na Fianna. Ballyboden and St Vincent's picked up comprehensive victories, while Kilmacud Crokes saw off Castleknock 1-11 to 0-12.
Cork
St Finbarr's registered a double-scores win over Carrigaline at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, 2-20 to 1-10, as Ballincollig beat Clonakilty to keep their ambitions alive.
Nemo Rangers continued their blistering start to the campaign, hammering Bishopstown 2-17 to 0-6, while Valley Rovers edged Douglas.
There were also wins for Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven.
Donegal
Kilcar registered a resounding result against Michael Murphy's Glenswilly side, as Mark McHugh and Paddy McBrearty found the net in a 4-24 to 1-10 victory.
Gaoth Dobhair saw off St Nauls 4-11 to 0-5, Four Masters beat Dungloe 4-10 to 1-14, while St Michael's edged Ardara, 1-11 to 0-12 ahead of Round 4.
Round 4 draw
St Eunans v St Michaels
Dungloe v Killybegs
Ardara v Bundoran
Termon v St Nauls
Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill
Milford v Four Masters
Glenfin v Kilcar
Gaoth Dobhair v MacCumhaills
Galway
Moycullen overcame Annaghdown, Barna beat Salthill-Knocknacarra, and All-Ireland intermediate champions Oughterard saw off Monivea-Abbey on another busy weekend of group-stage action in Galway.
Armagh
Reigning champions Crossmaglen Rangers stormed into the last four, with a dominant 4-18 to 0-10 win over Mullaghbawn.
Also through to the semi-finals are Pearse Óg's, who needed penalties to see off Madden in the quarter-final.
Around the country...
In Roscommon, Western Gaels were too strong for St Croan's, Roscommon Gaels overcame Fuerty, and St Brigid's took care of business against Elphin.
All-Ireland finalists Kilcoo got their defence in the Mourne County off to a positive start as they beat Mayobridge 1-13 to 0-8.
In Clare, Kilmurry-Ibrickane, St Breckan's and Lissycasey all booked semi-final berths with wins over the weekend.
