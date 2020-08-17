GAA Gaelic-football News

GAA club weekend: The best images from the county championship action

Dublin goalkeeper and reigning Footballer of the Year Stephen Cluxton playing outfield, in action for his club Parnells against Cuala
After another packed weekend of Gaelic football and hurling club action, we look at some of the best images which were captured.

Over she goes! Stephen Cluxton of Parnells looks on after kicking a point, alongside Dublin teammate Michael Fitzsimons of Cuala
Elation! Wexford star Conor McDonald celebrates Naomh &#201;anna's dramatic semi-final win in Wexford
No way through! Mark Fanning of Glynn-Barntown saves a goal bound effort by Joe Kelly of Shelmaliers
Everyone back! Michael Murphy takes a shot on goal with several Kilcar players on the line
Acrobatic! Cian Darcy of Kilruane MacDonagh's fields a ball in Semple Stadium
Watching brief! Dublin manager Dessie Farrell monitors proceedings at Parnell Park on Saturday
High stakes! Monivea-Abbey supporters react to a missed chance during the Galway Championship match against Oughterard
Rising highest! Conor Kenny of Borris-Ileigh jumps to win a ball over John Ryan of Upperchurch Drombane
Job done! Dean Rock and James McCarthy celebrate after Ballymun Kickhams made it three wins from three in Dublin
Modern methods! Dublin teammates Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan warm up prior to Na Fianna's meeting with Ballinteer St John's
Old foes! Diarmuid Connolly of St Vincent's holds off Mayo footballer Chris Barrett who plays with Clontarf
Stick in! Former Kilkenny hurler Eoin Larkin attempts to dispossess Paddy Butler of O'Loughlin Gaels
Scouting trip! Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody watches James Stephens vs O'Loughlin Gaels at UPMC Nowlan Park
Mastermind! Kilcoo manager Mickey Moran speaks to his players at half-time during the Down County Senior Club Football Championship match against Mayobridge
