Sport in Ireland moved behind closed doors

Spectators will no longer be admitted to matches

All sporting events in Ireland must take place without spectators until September 13, following advice by the National Public Health Emergency Team adopted by the government.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the move on Tuesday evening.

In recent weeks, outdoor gatherings of up to 200 people were allowed - a number which included players, management, officials, media, etc. Two weeks ago, it was decided not to push on with the plan to increase the number to 500, a move that would greatly increase capacity for spectators.

Leitrim GAA were among the sporting bodies who had already taken steps to ban spectators in recent weeks

A surge in coronavirus cases in the country in recent days has forced a rethink, and it now appears that all sporting events will be moved behind closed doors.

This comes as a blow to sporting organisations, with no prospect of gate receipts in the coming weeks.

